Man sentenced 30 months in prison for wild car chase

A Toledo man learned that he will spend 30 months behind bars Tuesday morning.

Shawnte Groom received his prison sentence after he was convicted for leading police on a wild chase back in July.

The chase started in Michigan and ended along I-75 in Toledo.

During the chase, Groom crashed into an OSHP cruiser and jumped over a bridge.

"I think what happens next is largely up to him. How he does while he's at ODRC. There's a lot of opportunities that he can take advantage of. And if he does so, he will hopefully come out a person who was able to comply with the laws and regulations of Ohio and move on with his future," said Maggie Koch, an assistant Lucas County prosecutor.

The judge said these are some of the most serious crimes and he is lucky he didn't kill anyone

The officer injured in Groom's pursuit is still on medical leave.

Groom will also lose his license for six years.

Groom's fiance spoke on his character before sentencing saying that he is a good man and father of their two children. She also said that drugs are what made him act this way.

Groom was seen seen wiping away tears during her speech.

