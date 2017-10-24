Gunman who started Fremont shootout is arrested

Fremont Police have arrested the man who started a shootout in someone else's house Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at a house on Christy Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.

Police said an unknown subject kicked in the door of Gavin Murray's house while an air conditioner was being removed.

Murray said that is when Mychal Scott was allegedly holding a firearm and the two began shooting at each other.

There were no reported injuries.

Scott was taken to the Sandusky County Jail. He is being charged with burglary and felonious assault.

He has a court date set for Wednesday.

