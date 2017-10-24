Fremont police searching for gunman who started shootout

Fremont Police are searching for the man who started a shootout in someone else's house Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at a house on Christy Boulevard around 9:30 a.m.

Police said after the male subject walked in the house, the shootout began with someone who lives there.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Fremont Police.

