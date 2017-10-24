EPIC Toledo, Toledo Area Chamber of Commerce sponsor leadership summit & community workout

Young Toledo-area professionals are invited to a Leadership Summit led by EPIC Toledo and the Toledo Area Chamber of Commerce.

More than 400 young professionals will participate in a day of career building, networking and meeting with area community and business leaders.

CEO and Founder of Spartan Race Joe De Sena will be the keynote speaker at the event.

The leadership summit will be held at the Renaissance Toledo Downtown Hotel from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m on November 9.

Registration is $75 for the full day for EPIC members and $100 for the full day for non-members. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are included in the price.

For those who only wish to participate in the afternoon, the price is $35 for EPIC members and $50 for non-members.

Visit here for registration information.

The Toledo Area Chamber of Commerce and EPIC also invite the public to a Wellness Expo and Community Workout that will be held on November 8 at the Huntington Center.

Doors open at 4 p.m. for registration, followed by a workout led by De Sena from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Visit here to register for the free workout.

