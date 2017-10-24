Start High School responds to fake bomb threat

Toledo police responded to a fake bomb threat at Start High School on Tuesday.

TPS district officials were warned about the possible threat on a prank website, leading them to provide extra security for the students through TPD and TPS security.

The district issued the following statement Monday afternoon:

To the parents and guardians of Start High School: Early this morning, district officials were made aware of an item on a prank website about a possible threat at Start High School. TPS Security and Toledo Police worked together to investigate the matter. No evidence was found to show the item was credible but, as a precaution, extra security was dispatched to the high school. Student and staff safety is the number one priority for Toledo Public Schools and that is what additional security measures were taken. At NO TIME was there actual threat to the school or its students.

Toledo police said on their Facebook page that the bomb threat was a false alarm, and an all-clear was issued after they thoroughly checked the school and surrounding areas.

