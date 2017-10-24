Fiat Chrysler announces Jeep Wrangler pick-up truck will launch - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fiat Chrysler announces Jeep Wrangler pick-up truck will launch in Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A brand-new vehicle will be rolling off the Toledo Jeep Assembly line.

Fiat Chrysler confirms the Scrambler, a Jeep Wrangler pick-up truck, is set to launch in Toledo.

The new truck will cruise out of the plant in 2019.

