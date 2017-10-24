Wood Co. creates public survey to seek input about parks

The Wood County Park District wants the public's opinion on the future of the county's parks.

In a one-minute survey, residents are asked about their park and program experience.

The responses will guide the Strategic Plan and goals for the natural resources conservation agency.

Survey answers are anonymous.

The Wood County Park District has 20 parks and nature preserves around the county.

For more information and to take the survey, visit here.

The survey will close on November 5.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.