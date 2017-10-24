Lawmakers look to make changes to Sierah's Law before potential vote

State lawmakers are looking at making changes to "Sierah's Law" before a potential vote.

The family of Sierah Joughin, a University of Toledo student who was killed more than a year ago, is pushing for a registry that tracks people convicted to violent crimes.

Several states already have such registries for use by law enforcement and the public.

The revised proposal calls for allowing the public to get a list of offenders only within their home county, and only if they stop by their local sheriff's office to pick it up.

We'll keep you updated with more information as it become available.

