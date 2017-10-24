The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Quan Lu, 27, of San Diego was stopped by troopers on I-80 near milepost 65 around 5:44 p.m.

A high school football player in McComb was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police say he broke into a home on Southcrest Drive.

Police say one man held a handgun while another put prescription medication into a large trash bag.

A 41-year-old man from Bryan was arrested on Friday after police say he ran from them and tried to discard a container containing meth, heroin and LSD.

Police: Bryan, OH man flees from traffic stop, tries to discard meth, heroin, LSD

Anthony Taylor is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for secretly leaving his placement at the Volunteers of America facility on Champlain Street in north Toledo. Officials say he has an extensive criminal history.

Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force searching for man last seen in Toledo

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) in Toledo is asking for the public's help in locating Anthony Taylor.

Taylor is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for secretly leaving his placement at the Volunteers of America facility on Champlain Street in north Toledo.

Officials say Taylor has an extensive criminal history and was recently released from prison after being arrested for burglary.

The NOVFTF says they will go anywhere in the United States to arrest Taylor.

The task force is also offering a reward to anyone with information that leads to Taylor's arrest.

Taylor is being described as six feet one inch tall and weighing 200 pounds with blue eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information should call the NOVFTF at 1-866-6833 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

