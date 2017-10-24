Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force searching for man last seen in Toledo

Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force searching for man last - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) in Toledo is asking for the public's help in locating Anthony Taylor.

Taylor is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for secretly leaving his placement at the Volunteers of America facility on Champlain Street in north Toledo. 

Officials say Taylor has an extensive criminal history and was recently released from prison after being arrested for burglary. 

The NOVFTF says they will go anywhere in the United States to arrest Taylor.

The task force is also offering a reward to anyone with information that leads to Taylor's arrest.

Taylor is being described as six feet one inch tall and weighing 200 pounds with blue eyes and red hair. 

Anyone with information should call the NOVFTF at 1-866-6833 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

