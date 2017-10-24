BBB warns of student debt relief scams

A First Alert Day has been issued for Monday.More >>
A First Alert Day has been issued for Monday.More >>
Former NFL player and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Troy Smith has been cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle under the influence in Ohio.More >>
Former NFL player and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Troy Smith has been cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle under the influence in Ohio.More >>
Attorneys for a former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting dozens of athletes are pushing to have his trial moved out of the Lansing area.More >>
Attorneys for a former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting dozens of athletes are pushing to have his trial moved out of the Lansing area.More >>
Police say a disgruntled worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.More >>
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.More >>
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing for more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
An endangered missing child advisory out of Trumbull County has been extended regionally, with one of the counties being Erie County.More >>
An endangered missing child advisory out of Trumbull County has been extended regionally, with one of the counties being Erie County.More >>
For nine days in a row, readings at the intake crib in Lake Erie have been non-detectable and the water temperature has been dropping below 62 degrees.More >>
For nine days in a row, readings at the intake crib in Lake Erie have been non-detectable and the water temperature has been dropping below 62 degrees.More >>
A 41-year-old man from Bryan was arrested on Friday after police say he ran from them and tried to discard a container containing meth, heroin and LSD.More >>
A 41-year-old man from Bryan was arrested on Friday after police say he ran from them and tried to discard a container containing meth, heroin and LSD.More >>
Scammers have stolen more than $95 million from people by claiming they can reduce or even eliminate their student debt.More >>
Scammers have stolen more than $95 million from people by claiming they can reduce or even eliminate their student debt.More >>
The department is organizing a "Fill-a-Cruiser" event to help Toys for Tots collect new, unwrapped toys for less fortunate children in northwest Ohio.More >>
The department is organizing a "Fill-a-Cruiser" event to help Toys for Tots collect new, unwrapped toys for less fortunate children in northwest Ohio.More >>