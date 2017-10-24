Endangered missing child advisory issued for Erie Co. canceled

A First Alert Day has been issued for Monday.More >>
A First Alert Day has been issued for Monday.More >>
Former NFL player and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Troy Smith has been cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle under the influence in Ohio.More >>
Former NFL player and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Troy Smith has been cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle under the influence in Ohio.More >>
Attorneys for a former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting dozens of athletes are pushing to have his trial moved out of the Lansing area.More >>
Attorneys for a former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting dozens of athletes are pushing to have his trial moved out of the Lansing area.More >>
Police say a disgruntled worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.More >>
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.More >>
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing for more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
In a one-minute survey, residents are asked about their park and program experience.More >>
In a one-minute survey, residents are asked about their park and program experience.More >>
The revised proposal calls for allowing the public to get a list of offenders only within their home county, and only if they stop by their local sheriff's office to pick it up.More >>
The revised proposal calls for allowing the public to get a list of offenders only within their home county, and only if they stop by their local sheriff's office to pick it up.More >>
Anthony Taylor is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for secretly leaving his placement at the Volunteers of America facility on Champlain Street in north Toledo. Officials say he has an extensive criminal history.More >>
Anthony Taylor is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for secretly leaving his placement at the Volunteers of America facility on Champlain Street in north Toledo. Officials say he has an extensive criminal history.More >>
An endangered missing child advisory out of Trumbull County has been extended regionally, with one of the counties being Erie County.More >>
An endangered missing child advisory out of Trumbull County has been extended regionally, with one of the counties being Erie County.More >>
For nine days in a row, readings at the intake crib in Lake Erie have been non-detectable and the water temperature has been dropping below 62 degrees.More >>
For nine days in a row, readings at the intake crib in Lake Erie have been non-detectable and the water temperature has been dropping below 62 degrees.More >>