Endangered missing child advisory issued for Erie Co. canceled - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Endangered missing child advisory issued for Erie Co. canceled

Aaryn Bickel and James Bickel (Source: WKBN) Aaryn Bickel and James Bickel (Source: WKBN)

(WTOL) - An endangered missing child advisory out of Trumbull County that was extended to  Erie County has been canceled. 

Police say they found 7-year-old Aaryn Bickel, who was taken during a domestic dispute by non-custodial parent 30-year-old James Bickel. 

The child was last seen in the city of Warren around 12 a.m. on Monday.

