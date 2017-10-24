Endangered missing child advisory issued for Erie Co. canceled

(WTOL) - An endangered missing child advisory out of Trumbull County that was extended to Erie County has been canceled.

Police say they found 7-year-old Aaryn Bickel, who was taken during a domestic dispute by non-custodial parent 30-year-old James Bickel.

The child was last seen in the city of Warren around 12 a.m. on Monday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.