Endangered missing child advisory issued for Erie Co.

(WTOL) - An endangered missing child advisory out of Trumbull County has been extended regionally, with one of the counties being Erie County.

Police are looking for 7-year-old Aaryn Bickel, who was taken during a domestic dispute by non-custodial parent 30-year-old James Bickel.

The child was last seen in the city of Warren around 12 a.m. on Monday.

He is described as being a white male standing at four feet two inches and weighing 60 pounds, with blonde or strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

James Bickel is described as being a white male standing at five feet eight inches and weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

While an endangered missing child advisory is not an Amber Alert, officials believe the child may be in danger.

Anyone with information should contact Trumbull County E911 Center at 330-675-2730.

