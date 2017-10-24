'Fill-a-Cruiser' for kids this Christmas

Christmas is a wonderful time of year for a lot of kids.

But for children who don't have the means to get any presents, they can feel left out.

The Ottawa Hills Police Department wants to make sure Christmas is just as wonderful for them as it is for all the other kids.

The department is organizing a "Fill-a-Cruiser" event to help Toys for Tots collect new, unwrapped toys for less fortunate children in northwest Ohio.

The campaign starts on October 24 and runs until December 9.

You have until then to get your toys to the Ottawa Hills Police Department, located at 2125 Richards Road.

Start shopping a little early this year so every child can have a Merry Christmas.

