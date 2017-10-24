TFD fights 2 central Toledo fires at same time

Toledo fire crews were on the scene of two house fires in central Toledo Tuesday morning.

The fires occurred on the 900 block of Vance Street near Hawley Street around 3 a.m.

Crews say one house caught fire and spread to a neighboring home, sending two female residents out of that home.

It is unclear whether the first house that caught fire was occupied.

