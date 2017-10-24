TFD fights 2 central Toledo fires at same time - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TFD fights 2 central Toledo fires at same time

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo fire crews were on the scene of two house fires in central Toledo Tuesday morning.

The fires occurred on the 900 block of Vance Street near Hawley Street around 3 a.m.

Crews say one house caught fire and spread to a neighboring home, sending two female residents out of that home.

It is unclear whether the first house that caught fire was occupied. 

