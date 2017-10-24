2-vehicle collision sends one to hospital - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

2-vehicle collision sends one to hospital

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Monday night. 

The crash occurred on westbound I-475 near the Secor Road exit just before midnight.

Police say two vehicles crashed into each other, causing the highway to be shut down for a short period of time.

One person went to the hospital for minor injuries.

