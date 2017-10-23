8-year-old dies after dry-wall sheets fall on her

An eight-year-old Tiffin girl is dead after several dry-wall sheets fell on top of her.

Tiffin police said the girl had gone into the unattached garage of her home around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

While she was in the garage, seven dry-wall sheets fell on top of her for unknown period of time.

When first responders arrived, the girl was unresponsive and EMS performed CPR on her before she was taken to Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

A short time after being at the hospital, she was pronounced dead.

Tiffin Police are calling the incident an accident as it remains under investigation.

