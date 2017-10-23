Dog flu outbreak in the Toledo area - vets say vaccinate your dog

A well-known doggy daycare shut down this weekend after dogs tested positive for canine influenza.

Many veterinarians are stressing that dog owners need to vaccinate their furry friend, even if it’s not an extremely social.

At the first sign of symptoms, take your dog to the vet, but call first.

At A Walk In The Park, a full-service doggy daycare in Maumee, the pack isn't getting any bigger.

"We're not taking any new clients at the moment,” said Dirk Broersma, owner. “Unless, they are fully vaccinated. And we urge our clients to start the process."

Broersma said the dogs at his doggy daycare have not shown any signs of the dog flu but they're not taking any chances.

"Just really cleaning everything vigorously,” said Broersma. “Cleaning disinfecting the whole building."

The initial outbreak happened at Pups Paradise. Broersma said that business, did the right thing by temporarily closing down.

"The dogs that were there and exposed to it, it's very contagious,” said Broersma. “So it's easy to spread from one dog to the next. If they're in the same building with dogs that are sick, there's a very good chance they'll get it too."

Over at Reynolds Road Animal Hospital, veterinarians are taking every precaution when treating dogs that have flu symptoms. They’re actually telling pet parents to call from the parking lot and the vet will come to you.

"Actually threaten other healthy animals that are not vaccinated or the sick animals that are coming in for another reason," said Veterinarian Moreau. At Moreau's hospital, they're vaccinating for the both strands of dog flu, H3N2 and H3N8.

"When the dogs are actually infected and shedding they actually are clinically normal so they appear healthy,” Moreau said. “It's only after the shedding period and the initially period that they start showing signs."

That period is usually five to seven days.

"The next couple of weeks are going to be critical to see how far it's going to get," said Broersma.

The vets at Reynolds Roads also said if your dog gets the flu, they could have symptoms for weeks and need to be kept away from other dogs.

It takes several weeks after not showing any more symptoms to be considered healthy.

