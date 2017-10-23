Some real fall weather is moving in tonight.
It will become colder and blustery - and that setting will continue Tuesday.
Tuesday: gusty winds, scattered rain showers with highs in the 50s.
Tuesday: winds will gust to around 30-35 mph at times.
Low pressure will stall out over northern Michigan.
This setup will allow for strong and gusty winds right into Tuesday evening.
Robert Shiels WTOL
