Some real fall weather is moving in tonight.

It will become colder and blustery - and that setting will continue Tuesday.

Tuesday: gusty winds, scattered rain showers with highs in the 50s.

Tuesday: winds will gust to around 30-35 mph at times.

Low pressure will stall out over northern Michigan.

This setup will allow for strong and gusty winds right into Tuesday evening.

Robert Shiels WTOL