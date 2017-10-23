Flint's city council wants more time to choose long-term source - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Flint's city council wants more time to choose long-term source of drinking water

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
FLINT, MI (WTOL) -

City Council in Flint, Michigan, is seeking more time to choose a long-term source of drinking water.

The request was made in a court to a federal judge filing ahead of Monday's deadline.

Governor Rick Snyder's administration sued Flint to force the council to approve a 30-year deal with the Great Lakes Water Authority.

The Great Lakes Water Authority has provided water for the city since a lead disaster was declared in 2015.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly