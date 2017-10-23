TPS encourages renewal of issue 9

Toledo Public Schools talked about the renewal of issue 9 Monday and will an issue voters will decide on in the next few weeks.

Board members joined Superintendent Romulus Durant and discussed how they lived up to the last levy for the school.

Durant said the school lived up to accomplishments by adding more career tech programs into the district and by more students taking college credit courses. Those students helped TPS build 12 associate degrees within the district.

"It's all about promoting kids to acquire a college degree, or acquire apprenticeship, or acquire certifications but ultimately being career ready because of what you've learned in education at TPS have prepared you for that. And we can only do that with the alignment of the business industry, as well as our faith-based community. But it can only happen through the support of the community and levy dollars," said Dr. Durant.

He also said renewing the issue would help the district build new schools, improve property value and bring financial stability for the community.

