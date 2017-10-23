Lenawee County Deputy fired for excessive force

A Lenawee County Sheriff's Deputy was fired Monday for excessive force after a body cam and dash video was reviewed.

On October 9, Deputy Greg Brown made a traffic stop.

During the stop, Brown asked the driver to step out of the car. That is when a physical altercation happened.

Brown restrained and handcuffed the driver and put her in the back of the patrol car was latter charged with assaulting a police officer.

However two days later after, seeing body cam and dash cam video, the charge was dropped and the driver was released from jail.

Deputy Brown was by the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office.

