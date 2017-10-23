UTMC Chief of Staff speaks at Rotary Club lunch

The Chief of Staff at the University of Toledo Medical Center spook during a Rotary Club lunch in downtown Toledo.

Dr. Thomas Shwann spoke about a partnership that started two years ago between the UT College of Medicine and ProMedica to share resourced and improve opportunities for researchers and learners.

"We have a wonderful community that deserves the best health care in the United States and I think the University of Toledo College of Medicine attracts a really high caliber of applicants. We received 3,500 applicants for 180 spots," said Dr. Shwann.

He is working with a team to fundamentally change how coronary artery bypass surgery is performed.

