Reopening of downtown entrance from Anthony Wayne Trail delayed

Reopening of downtown entrance from Anthony Wayne Trail delayed

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The reopening of the downtown Toledo entrance from the Anthony Wayne Trail has been delayed. 

The entrance was scheduled to open Tuesday, but now drivers will have to wait until Thursday at 6 a.m. at the earliest.

The delay is due to the rain. The asphalt must be laid under dry weather conditions.

