Reopening of downtown entrance from Anthony Wayne Trail delayed

A First Alert Day has been issued for Monday.
Expected scattered heavy downpours throughout the day with rain totals over 1" possible.More >>
Former NFL player and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Troy Smith has been cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle under the influence in Ohio.More >>
Attorneys for a former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting dozens of athletes are pushing to have his trial moved out of the Lansing area.More >>
Police say a disgruntled worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.More >>
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Businesses and employers in Hancock County now have a way to educate their employees in looking for signs of domestic abuse.More >>
City Council in Flint, Michigan, is seeking more time to choose a long-term source of drinking water.More >>
Two democrats are running against each other in Toledo’s Mayoral race. Learn where they both stand concerning important issues within the city.More >>
Toledo Public Schools talked about the renewal of issue 9 Monday and will an issue voters will decide on in the next few weeks.More >>
