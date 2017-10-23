Man in hospital after being shot by arrow - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man in hospital after being shot by arrow

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
FOSTORIA, OH (WTOL) -

Police were called to a report of a man struck by an arrow in Fostoria on Sunday.

The shooting happened on the 800 block of Walnut Street around 7 p.m.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a 24-year-old man shot by an arrow through his lower extremities. 

Fostoria Fire transported the man to Fostoria Community Hospital, where he was flown by air ambulance to a trauma center. 

Police say a juvenile was practicing with a target behind his house when he shot the man.

Police say the incident appears accidental, but the case is still under investigation. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly