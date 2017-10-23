3 men steal drugs from local CVS

Police say the man is wanted for aggravated burglary, arson, felony stalking, theft, vandalism and criminal trespassing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Quan Lu, 27, of San Diego was stopped by troopers on I-80 near milepost 65 around 5:44 p.m.

A high school football player in McComb was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police say he broke into a home on Southcrest Drive.

A 41-year-old man from Bryan was arrested on Friday after police say he ran from them and tried to discard a container containing meth, heroin and LSD.

Police: Bryan, OH man flees from traffic stop, tries to discard meth, heroin, LSD

Police say one man held a handgun while another put prescription medication into a large trash bag.

Police responded to a robbery at a local pharmacy early Sunday morning.

The robbery occurred at the CVS on Monroe Street around 2 a.m.

Police say the pharmacists on duty said three black males wearing hoodies entered the store and went up to the pharmacy counter.

According to police, one man pulled out a handgun and demanded they open the narcotics safe.

Police say one of the other men went behind the counter and emptied an unknown amount of prescription medication into a large trash bag.

Police say the men then fled the store.

The store is equipped with video surveillance and will assist with the investigation.

