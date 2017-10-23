3 men steal drugs from local CVS - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

3 men steal drugs from local CVS

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police responded to a robbery at a local pharmacy early Sunday morning.

The robbery occurred at the CVS on Monroe Street around 2 a.m.

Police say the pharmacists on duty said three black males wearing hoodies entered the store and went up to the pharmacy counter. 

According to police, one man pulled out a handgun and demanded they open the narcotics safe. 

Police say one of the other men went behind the counter and emptied an unknown amount of prescription medication into a large trash bag. 

Police say the men then fled the store. 

The store is equipped with video surveillance and will assist with the investigation.

