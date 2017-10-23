Police: Shots fired in parking lot area of Start High School

No suspects are in custody after shots were heard in the parking lot area of Start High School on Friday night.

Police say an officer was driving in front of Start High School when he heard two to three gunshots coming from the parking lot area of the school.

The high school football game against Rogers was concluding at the time the shots were heard.

Deputies say they saw a black male in a camouflage jacket riding away on a bicycle after the shots were heard.

No one was injured.

