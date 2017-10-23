Traveling library exhibit gets kids to 'think money'

The Toledo-Lucas County Public Library wants to help your kids get smart about money.

The library unveiled a new traveling exhibit called "Thinking Money".

It is designed to teach pre-teens, teens and adults valuable money information.

The exhibit uses interactive iPad content and other fun activities to give lessons on wants versus needs, preparing for the future and more.

"Attitudes about money start early in life. Habits like saving money, avoiding long-term credit, being careful about fraud, the better your outcomes are going to be for the rest of your life. It starts very young," said Grants librarian Linda Koss.

Thinking Money will be at the main library in downtown Toledo until November 27.

For more information, visit here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.