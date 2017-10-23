Astronaut Mark Kelly to speak at BGSU

Mark Kelly, astronaut and husband to Gabrielle Giffords, former congresswoman who suffered a severe brain injury after an assassination attempt, will be in northwest Ohio on October 24.

Kelly, the author of "Gabby: A Story of Courage and Hope", will speak at Bowling Green State University as part of University Libraries' Ordinary People, Extraordinary Stories lecture series.

Kelly captivates audiences with lessons learned from his travels and experiences in the Navy and outer space.

From leading teams in dynamic environments, to the thrill of spaceflight to the recovery and resilience of this wife, he will share what he believes are the foundations for success to accomplish your missions in work and in life.

Kelly will speak in the Lenhart Grand Ballroom in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union at 7 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.