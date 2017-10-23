Astronaut Mark Kelly to speak at BGSU

A First Alert Day has been issued for Monday.
Expected scattered heavy downpours throughout the day with rain totals over 1" possible.More >>
A First Alert Day has been issued for Monday.
Expected scattered heavy downpours throughout the day with rain totals over 1" possible.More >>
Former NFL player and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Troy Smith has been cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle under the influence in Ohio.More >>
Former NFL player and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Troy Smith has been cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle under the influence in Ohio.More >>
Attorneys for a former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting dozens of athletes are pushing to have his trial moved out of the Lansing area.More >>
Attorneys for a former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting dozens of athletes are pushing to have his trial moved out of the Lansing area.More >>
Police say a disgruntled worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.More >>
Police say a 22-year-old worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.More >>
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.More >>
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing for more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Police say one man held a handgun while another put prescription medication into a large trash bag.More >>
Police say one man held a handgun while another put prescription medication into a large trash bag.More >>
Police say an officer was driving in front of Start High School when he heard two to three gunshots coming from the parking lot area of the school.More >>
Police say an officer was driving in front of Start High School when he heard two to three gunshots coming from the parking lot area of the school.More >>
Two people were taken to a hospital after their car slammed into a tree Sunday morning.More >>
Two people were taken to a hospital after their car slammed into a tree Sunday morning.More >>
The exhibit uses interactive iPad content and other fun activities to give lessons on wants versus needs, preparing for the future and more.More >>
The exhibit uses interactive iPad content and other fun activities to give lessons on wants versus needs, preparing for the future and more.More >>
Mark Kelly, astronaut and husband to Gabrielle Giffords, former congresswoman who suffered a severe brain injury after an assassination attempt, will be in northwest Ohio on October 24.More >>
Mark Kelly, astronaut and husband to Gabrielle Giffords, former congresswoman who suffered a severe brain injury after an assassination attempt, will be in northwest Ohio on October 24.More >>