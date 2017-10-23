Talk to candidates running for office in Sylvania

As it gets closer to voting time, candidates want some face-to-face time with you.

Sylvania residents can hear from candidates running for office Tuesday night at Lourdes University.

Residents can talk to candidates about their plans for the district and ask them any other questions they may have.

Open seats include those for city council, township trustee, judge, mayor and Sylvania School Board.

The candidate forum starts at 7 p.m.

