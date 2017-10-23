BG residents: Meet your city council candidates

If you're a resident of Bowling Green and are still unsure of who you are planning to vote for next month, don't worry.

There's still time, and here's your chance.

BGSU students are giving you the chance to meet city council candidates Monday night.

A candidate forum will be held at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union for voters to learn about the candidates and the issues on the upcoming ballot.

Eleven out of the 12 candidates will be in attendance, including six at-large candidates.

The forum begins at 8 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.