Dog flu causes local pet store to temporarily close

A canine flu outbreak has caused a local pet store to temporarily close.

So far, there have been two confirmed cases of dog flu of the H3 N2 strain at the Pups Paradise in Toledo.

This flu is highly contagious for up to 24 days.

The doggy daycare is shutting down to disinfect their space, and will require canine influenza vaccines in dogs for three weeks prior to returning to the daycare.

Pups Paradise plans to reopen in about a week.

