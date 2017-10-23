2 people sent to hospital by air ambulance following crash

A two-vehicle crash sends two people to the hospital by air ambulance in Hancock County on Sunday.

The crash occurred on County Road 54 at the intersection of County Road 12 in Union Township around 3 p.m.

Polices say 47-year-old Anna Shulaw was traveling westbound on County Road 54 when she hit 80-year-old Daryl Garmatter driving a commercial vehicle as he was turning onto County Road 54 from County Road 12.

Shulaw’s vehicle went airborne and rolled several times as a result of the crash.

Shulaw and passenger 27-year-old Ryan Sulaw were taken by air ambulance to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Two other passengers in Shulaw’s vehicle, 14-year-old Josh Shulaw and Cody Shulaw, were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

The condition of Garmatter following the crash in unknown.

The crash is under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.