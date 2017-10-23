Driver flees scene after crashing car into building

Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a building in east Toledo and fled the scene Sunday night.

The crash occurred at the corner of Woodville Road and Holmes Street around 9 p.m

Police say the driver crashed into Carter Tots LLC and then fled the scene on foot.

When police arrived to the scene, they found the car partially inside the building.

The hole the driver left in the wall has since been boarded up.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

