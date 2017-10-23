Red Cross on scene to assist people living in home affected by fire

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in central Toledo Monday morning.

The fire occurred on the 1000 block of Pinewood Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

Crews say the fire started in the back of the home, but the flames have since been put out.

Crews say there were no injuries to the people living in the home.

"The most important thing I could say is, have smoke detectors in your house. Incredibly, incredibly important. You'd be amazed what people sleep through. Smoke is actually what kills people. So anybody out there, if you don't have a smoke detector or if it is beeping, change the batteries. A smoke detector is very important," said TFD Lt. Mike Cummerow.

The Red Cross is on the scene.

Pinewood Avenue from Hawley Street to Forest Avenue is closed due to the fire.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.