Man dies after crash with SUV ejects him from lawn mower

The Sandusky Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash involving a Chevrolet Traverse and a lawn mower in Erie County on Friday.

The crash occurred on Risden Road near Thompson Road in Vermilion Township around 12:30 p.m.

Police say 62-year-old Sharon Poprocki was driving northbound in the Traverse while 87-year-old Whitten Yates was mowing the grass on the side of the road in front of his house.

Police say Yates turned from the yard into the roadway when Poprocki hit him, ejecting him from the lawnmower.

Yates was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken from the scene by Riddle Funeral home.

Poprocki was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.