Councilman Larry Sykes, activist Julian Mack both appear in court

Toledo city councilman Larry Sykes and activist Julian Mack both appeared in the same courtroom Monday following their confrontation on Oct. 19.

Councilman Sykes was arraigned for misdemeanor assault after Mack accused Sykes of grabbing his neck during a talent show for Toledo Candidates at Georgjz419 on Adams.

Councilman Sykes waited outside the courtroom until the judge called up his case. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Mack said he wanted to drop the no contact order against Sykes.

The following statement was released by Mitchell Law LLC on behalf of both men:

Councilman Sykes and Mr. Mack sincerely express their regrets over the events that took place the evening of Thursday, October 19. They also agree that many facts surrounding this matter have been misunderstood. Neither is interested in proceeding in the courts and both intend to reconcile in a way that will yield tangible results and help stop violence in our community. Most importantly, any issues they've had are much smaller than our community's needs.

Mack appeared in court on an unrelated disorderly conduct charge, during which Mack allegedly cursed a police.

Councilman Sykes is up for reelection in less than two week.



