TFD fights several small fires in same home

A First Alert Day has been issued for Monday.
Former NFL player and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Troy Smith has been cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle under the influence in Ohio.More >>
Attorneys for a former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor accused of molesting dozens of athletes are pushing to have his trial moved out of the Lansing area.More >>
Police say a disgruntled worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.More >>
An underwater commuter traffic tunnel between Detroit and the Canadian city of Windsor is closing more than a week as part of a nearly $22 million renovation project.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Police say one of the vehicles went airborne and then rolled several times after hitting another vehicle.More >>
Crews say no one was injured in the fire.More >>
When police arrived to the scene, they found the car partially inside the building.More >>
Police say the man was turning from his yard into the road when he was hit by an SUV.More >>
