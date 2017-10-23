Apartment complex catches fire right across the street from fire station

Crews were on the scene of an apartment fire that left one person injured early Monday morning.

The fire occurred at an apartment complex on Bush Street around midnight.

The apartment complex is right across the street from Fire Station 3.

Crews say the fire started on the first floor and did not spread to any other floors.

Crews say the fire appears to have started in the kitchen of an apartment.

The resident who lived in that apartment was taken to the hospital with a burn to the hand.

The Red Cross will be assisting that resident has their apartment is damaged.

