2017 Michigan High School Football Playoff Pairings - Week 1

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
2017 Michigan HSFB Playoff Pairings - Week 1:

Divison 2:

Bedford at Wyandot Roosevelt

Division 3:

Tecumseh at East Lansing

Division 5:

Ida at Detroit Denby

Division 6:

Hillsdale at Michigan Center

Blissfield at Napoleon

Division 7:

Monroe SMCC at Addison

Clinton at Hudson

Division 8:

Adrian Lenawee Christian at Whiteford

Summerfield at Morenci

