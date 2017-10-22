'Buddy Walk' raises money for local Down Syndrome families

They’re doing it in 250 cities across the country including Toledo.

It’s the “Buddy Walk,” an event to promote acceptance and inclusion of all people with Down Syndrome.

Twelve-hundred people spent Sunday afternoon lapping around a University of Toledo track.

By the end of the say, they raised a whopping $60,000 for the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo.

Four hundred people in the area receive services from the organization.

“Services that we offer include early diagnosis when a mother gets pre-natal or post-birth diagnosis with Down Syndrome. We’re right there with information and support. Do a lot of early learning programs and a lot of social events to connect families with one another,” said Executive Director Renee Canfield.

Families like the Mahlers of Findlay.

Eleven-year-old Trevor Mahler has Down Syndrome and is described as someone who is a positive inspiration to everyone he meets.

“Because he doesn’t give up. He puts his heart into everything. If he can do it we try. You expect more you get more,” said Trevor’s mom Christi.

If your or someone you know needs help with a Down Syndrome child, go to www.dsagt.org.

