Woman arrested for assault on police officer at Saturday's Zombie Crawl

A woman is facing charges of assaulting a Toledo Police officer on Saturday night after he tried to break up a fight on Adams Street during the Zombie Crawl.

Police say the woman, Linda Cargill, 37, from Holland, threw several punches at the officer during the melee.

As video of the incident posted to Facebook shows, the officer punched the woman back several times.

According to the police report of the incident, when the officer tried to break up a fight between Cargill and another person, Cargill hit the officer in the nose with a closed fist. The report says Cargill continued to hit the officer as they fell to the ground.

According to police spokesman Sgt. Kevan Toney the officer also tasered Cargill in order to subdue her after which she was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

Sgt. Toney says the incident will likely be reviewed by a supervisor to determine if proper force was used in the arrest.

