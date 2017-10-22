Multiple Verizon Wireless stores robbed for large battery - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Multiple Verizon Wireless stores robbed for large battery

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Multiple Verizon Wireless stores throughout Toledo have been robbed.

Toledo Police said at least eight different store locations have had a large battery stolen around 3 p.m. Saturday. 

Majority of the locations did not have a forced entry and some locations required a key to retrieve the battery. 

Most of the stores are located in west Toledo.

 Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly