Multiple Verizon Wireless stores robbed for large battery

Multiple Verizon Wireless stores throughout Toledo have been robbed.

Toledo Police said at least eight different store locations have had a large battery stolen around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Majority of the locations did not have a forced entry and some locations required a key to retrieve the battery.

Most of the stores are located in west Toledo.

