Leading Edge with Tim Miller: October 22, 2017

Tim Miller fills in for Jerry Anderson for October 22, 2016.

October has been a violent month in the city of Toledo. Toledo Police have investigated at least six incidents of gun violence where eight people were shot and three died. Two were recent high school graduates.

TPD Captain Joe Heffernan tackles the issue of what must be done about it.

It's been an interesting summer for Toledo's waterways. The bright green algae bloom gave off a "less than pleasing" color on the Maumee River in downtown Toledo.

As of now, the water isn't so green. Tim asks Dr. Tom Bridgeman, an algae researcher and an ecology professor at the University of Toledo, if the city is in the clear for this algae season.

And finally with all the terrific weather Toledo has been having this Fall, Toledo's Metroparks have been some nice places to visit.

There is so much to do and each one of them seems to have its own unique features including the "year-old" Middlegrounds Metropark downtown.

It's been ten years since they've asked for public support financially, but they're asking for the public's vote on November 7th.

It's known as "Issue 12" which is a 1.4 mill levy that will provide important funding.

Dave Zenk, the executive director of Metroparks Toledo explains what that levy will do.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2015 Toledo News Now. All rights reserved.