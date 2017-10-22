Driver takes off after hitting a man with car

A man was left by himself after a driver took off after hitting him with a car.

The hit and run happened at Jefferson Avenue and 14th Street in downtown Toledo just after midnight.

The man was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

There is no information on the i.d. of the driver or what type of car was involved with the incident.

