Woman dies after car crashes into tree

One woman is dead and another was taken to a hospital after their car slammed into a tree Sunday morning in front of the West Toledo Library Branch.

The crash happened around 2:00 a.m. at Sylvania Avenue and Homewood Road in west Toledo.

Crews said James E. Page Jr., 33, lost control of the car after speeding and hit a utility pole before crashing into the tree.

Melissa Abner, the passenger in the car, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Page was entangled in the car. It took crews about an hour to pull him out. He was also taken to the hospital.

He is expected to recover.

