Car crashes into tree, crews take hour to pull driver out

Two people were taken to a hospital after their car slammed into a tree Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 2:00 a.m. at Sylvania Avenue and Homewood Road in west Toledo in front of the the West Toledo Library Branch.

Crews said the driver lost control of the car and hit a light pole before crashing into the tree.

The passenger in the car was taken to the hospital after the crash however the driver was entangled in the car. It took crews about an hour to pull the driver out. He was also taken to the hospital.

Their conditions have not been confirmed.

