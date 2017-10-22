Northbound 75 closed off due to car crash

Northbound 75 at the 475 split was closed off early Sunday morning because of a car crash.

Police said the driver lost control of the car while driving northbound and crashed into the wall on the side of the freeway.

The car was damaged but the driver did not suffer any injuries.

The crash caused major back-up just before 2:30 a.m.

No other vehicles were involved.

