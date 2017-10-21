Adults to get their own playgrounds at area Metroparks

Who says playgrounds are just for kids? Maybe all it takes is someone developing a playground with adults in mind.

A grant from the Mercy Health Foundation is helping Metroparks Toledo do just that.

For each of the next five years, Mercy will provide $100 thousand for development of adult playgrounds in the district.

The first exercise route will be at Wildwood, at the east entrance near Ward Pavilion.

"Your traditional gym setting isn't for everybody, and a good portion of the reason that people come to use Metroparks is for outdoor, nature-based recreation. Hitting the trail system,” said Dave Zenk, Executive Director at Metroparks Toledo. This is another opportunity to get in shape while you're in nature.”



The project is expected to be complete in September 2022.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.