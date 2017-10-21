Fugitive Joshua Gurto is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl in Ohio.

US Marshals looking to identify unknown man traveling with wanted fugitive

Police say the man is wanted for aggravated burglary, arson, felony stalking, theft, vandalism and criminal trespassing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Quan Lu, 27, of San Diego was stopped by troopers on I-80 near milepost 65 around 5:44 p.m.

A high school football player in McComb was arrested on Thursday afternoon after police say he broke into a home on Southcrest Drive.

A 41-year-old man from Bryan was arrested on Friday after police say he ran from them and tried to discard a container containing meth, heroin and LSD.

Police: Bryan, OH man flees from traffic stop, tries to discard meth, heroin, LSD

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Alexander Kendall was pulled over for speeding on a motorcycle on State Route 18 in Hicksville just after 4 p.m.

After identifying himself as someone else, Kendall took off on foot.

Police were able to locate him in a large bush with the help of a police K-9.

Police say while the man was running from them he threw a container containing 20 grams of methamphetamine, two bindles of alleged heroin and suspected LSD.

Kendall was charged with a 2nd degree Felony for drug possession and a bench warrant from Henry County for failure to appear.

More charges are pending.

Kendall is scheduled to appear in front of a judge on Monday.

