Police: Bryan, OH man flees from traffic stop, tries to discard meth, heroin, LSD

A 41-year-old man from Bryan was arrested on Friday after police say he ran from them and tried to discard a container containing meth, heroin and LSD.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Alexander Kendall was pulled over for speeding on a motorcycle on State Route 18 in Hicksville just after 4 p.m.

After identifying himself as someone else, Kendall took off on foot.

Police were able to locate him in a large bush with the help of a police K-9.

Police say while the man was running from them he threw a container containing 20 grams of methamphetamine, two bindles of alleged heroin and suspected LSD.

Kendall was charged with a 2nd degree Felony for drug possession and a bench warrant from Henry County for failure to appear.

More charges are pending.

Kendall is scheduled to appear in front of a judge on Monday.

