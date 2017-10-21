Driver leaves car behind after crash

A car was left behind after its driver crashed it into an electric pole in central Toledo.

The crash happened on Bancroft Street near Putnam, just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Toledo police said the driver took before they arrived to the scene. It's unclear if anyone was hurt or there were any other passengers in the car.

The crash resulted in heavy damages to both the car and pole.

The driver has yet to be found.

